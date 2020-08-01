DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - On Bulger's Beat, it's not a country music song until there's a train in it, and it's not the town of Dickson if it does't have a miniature train.
Downtown Dickson and the sound of trains is only a matter of time...and not just outside. Inside the old Halbrook Hotel, the model trains run on time, a part of history.
"This is what Dickson looked like in 1924," said Lowell Amrine, the engineer behind the model trains and model city.
His job is to make sure when the train whistle blows, the welding continues at Joe's. No need for a church bell; Lionell lets you know the sermon is starting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.