Students at a Rutherford County school got an up-close look at the dangers of distracted driving on Tuesday.
In the parking lot outside the football stadium at Stewarts Creek High School, they had a mock crash scene set up, and even flew in a life-flight helicopter onto the football field.
Stewarts Creek High School is taking part in a campaign to stop distracted driving, partnering with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
This is part of a yearlong campaign to stop distracted driving, called "in the zone, turn off your phone."
This mock crash is meant to put them right in the middle of a life-changing tragedy.
"It hits home, because they can see themselves in the cars. Unless it's something they can see and be a part of, it doesn't hit home for them," said registered nurse Kristi Walkers with Stewarts Creek High School, "Unless it's one of their people who are injured, or one of their friends injured, or their parent, it can't happen to them."
Multiple surrounding agencies partnered to make this a reality, including Tennessee Highway Patrol who told the kids the hardest thing they have to do is knock on the door of a family member to tell them, their child died in a crash.
