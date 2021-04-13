NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To address the underserved areas that lack easy access to the vaccine, medical staff from Vanderbilt University Medical Center have been busy bringing the vaccine directly to underserved areas.
Nurse Practitioners President-Elect April Kapu said, "The vaccine has not been readily available for many communities so we really want to bring the vaccine here to make it convenient."
One of the nearby residents who was vaccinated by the mobile site expressed her gratitude for them meeting them where they live. "I feel good about it and thank god for them coming out to give me a shot," said Wendy Hazelrigg
Hazelrigg told News4 that the mobile vaccinations coming to their community has been a blessing. She added that because she does not have a car to get around, she was unable to go stand in line like everyone else.
In addition to bringing vaccines to the underserved, the initiative by the Vanderbilt School of Nursing and the Vanderbilt Medical Center is also focused on educating the community about the vaccination process.
