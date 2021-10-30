NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- There's a new and convenient way to get breast exams in Nashville.
On Saturday, health leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tennessee’s first 3D mammogram breast tomosynthesis coach. The creators have outfitted the 44-foot bus with an imaging test. The test combines multiple X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast.
Health leaders hope this will increase access to breast health services for underserved, uninsured, and low-income patients.
"This bus is necessary because it reaches out to women all over the Nashville area, so we serve 26 counties so this bus, or buses because now we have two, it's all about giving women access,” St. Thomas-Midtown Breast Surgeon Robin Williams said.
Saturday's event took place at Green Hills Mall. By the way, the exams are free for anyone, regardless of your insurance status.
