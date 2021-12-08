NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A mobile home community in East Nashville won a major battle against land developers on Tuesday.
The W.C. Mobile Home Community on Dickerson Pike was facing a sale that would displace its 21 families to make way for 700 luxury condominium units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
The tenants formed a union, named Dickerson Road United in Struggle (DRUS), pushing back against the mobile home community’s owner, Tony Clouse.
Clouse planned the sale and originally wanted the mobile home residents out by September 1.
Through the legal help of Workers Dignity, an organization that normally specializes in unionizing workers, the DRUS group succeeded in pushing back their removal date and securing a payout from the developer.
Key Real Estate, the developer out of New Orleans, agreed to let them stay till the end of the year and compensation of $200,000 to the families.
This agreement comes after 5 months of legal battles between the 21 families of DRUS and the New Orleans developer.
The residents of the W.C. Mobile Home Community must vacate their homes by December 31.
