NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Beginning Saturday, free COVID-19 testing will be offered at churches in Nashville.
It's a way to expand beyond the city's three assessment centers.
Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist will be the first mobile testing site for this latest effort.
"People sometimes, especially in the minority community feel a little more at home, are comfortable when things are done in their community,” Calvin Barlow, a pastor said.
Barlow said his role is crucial while the coronavirus is still around.
"As faith leaders, we ought to do everything to encourage our people to make sure that they are at least free of the virus,” Barlow said.
Each Saturday until mid-July, Meharry Medical College is partnering with local churches spread throughout the city.
Dr. Cherae Farmer-Dixon with Meharry said the goal is to reach more communities.
"So, for us, making certain that we are in the community to not only test, but to provide information, access, and awareness is the three pillars of what we want to do,” Dr. Farmer-Dixon said.
Organizers are making sure anyone who wants a test can get one. Barlow hopes more people will use this free resource.
“I’m praying that more and more minorities will be tested and by being tested we know where we are,” Barlow said.
The testing at Mount Gilead starts at 9 a.m. Below is list of other mobile testing sites and when they will happen:
- June 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church
- June 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church
- June 20 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Watson Grove Baptist Church
- June 27: from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: First Baptist Church South Inglewood
- July 11 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Kanye Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
- July 18 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
