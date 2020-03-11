NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Banks are beginning to move mobile banking options into areas hard-hit by the tornadoes on March 7th.
Regions Bank has placed a full-service bank branch to 1200 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., in North Nashville after their branch at that location suffered catastrophic tornado damage.
The mobile branch will remain in place until further notice, and offers their customers in the area in-person banking with tellers inside during normal business hours, and an exterior ATM for round-the-clock banking transactions.
Regions says they will waive ATM fees for anyone who does not bank with them, but must use their machines for transactions, as well as suspending ATM fees charged to their customers using other banks ATMs, both through March 19th.
The bank also has 24/7 on-site security, as well as security cameras.
Chase Bank has placed five mobile ATMs in Mt. Juliet, Donelson, Hermitage, and Nashville:
- Mt. Juliet: at 85 N. Mt. Juliet Road
- Hermitage: at 5700 Old Hickory Boulevard
- Nashville/Hermitage: at 3889 Lebanon Pike
- Nashville/Donelson: at 2408 Lebanon Pike
- Nashville: 2500 Murfreesboro Pike
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.