NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 are finishing out the week with solid numbers. “We started off for the first time on Monday, and this would be our third day of offering it at a couple of the schools,” Brian Todd, Metro Health Communications Director said.
In partnership with the Metro Public Health Department, vaccine clinics were held at Pearl-Cohn High and Glencliff High on Friday. Students like 11-year-old Katelyn Oden received the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time. “I was kind of nervous at first but then I realized it probably would have felt like a flu shot,” Oden explained.
Oden’s mother, Kara Elbaz, says they arrived early to make sure things ran smoothly. “Today was great. We tried at the Hillsboro High location on Wednesday and all the vaccines for children had already been given out,” Elbaz said. Between Hillsboro High and McGavock there were more than 400 pediatric doses on Wednesday, which was an increase in numbers from the first day of vaccine clinics.
“On Wednesday we actually cut off the line a little bit early so our folks would be able to leave at 6:30. On Monday we didn’t do that, and the nurses were there until 8:30,” said Todd. To keep up with the demand, Todd says operations will only be held during their original timeframe of 3-6:30pm.
“Our focus is to make sure as many people can get vaccinated are vaccinated,” stated Todd.
