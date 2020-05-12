NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Schools could close four schools to help make up for a budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year.
The move is estimated to save around $3.5 million.
The schools include Buena Vista Elementary School, Robert E Lillard Elementary School, Joelton Middle School, and The Cohn Learning Center.
The school system’s plan would rezone hundreds of students from those schools to other facilities in the district.
News4 spoke with Shirley Brooks who has two grandchildren who go to Buena Vista Elementary School.
"I don't know if they should do that at the moment. Not with everything going on,” Brooks said.
Mayor John Cooper’s budget includes $915 million for schools. The problem is the school system needs to make $25 million in cuts to make that happen.
While the proposal would free up some money, MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said consolidation is only one component.
She said the plan would improve learning environments.
“Consolidating schools is never easy and it can be a painful process for those who have loving memories or emotional connections to school buildings, but it offers us the opportunity to increase the purchasing power of schools to meet the needs of the students that they serve,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS Director said.
Dr. Battle and her staff presented the idea to school board members virtually on Tuesday.
"This presentation so far has focused on students and I think that's the part that has been missed in the conversations that have bubbled up in the community,” Dr. Sharon Gentry who represents some of the affected schools.
While Brooks and her grandchildren are moving from North Nashville, she understands the concerns from others in the area.
“That's gonna be really hard for the kids that's around there because a lot of them got attached to a lot of teachers and stuff there,” Brooks said.
School board members will ultimately decide if the plan moves forward during a special-called board meeting on May 19.
If the idea is approved, the district would have live community meetings starting on May 20.
Students would start at their new schools in August.
