NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools has announced it will be providing meals at all school locations and through bus routes and stops starting on August 4, the first day of school.
MNPS announced it will be providing meals in order to meet the nutritional needs of students in the school district.
“For some students, their meals at school are the only meals they will eat during the day, so we are greatly expanding our efforts to provide a nutritious, balanced diet for all students throughout Metro Schools,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle. “Our nutrition services and transportation teams will all be working when school resumes on August 4 to meet the needs of our students and remove any barriers to access.”
After schools closed in March due to the pandemic, MNPS have provided over 550,000 meals to students throughout Davidson County at 16 school and 41 bus stop locations through the Seamless Summer Options meal program, which ends this week.
Meals will not be delivered by bus Friday, July 31, but will be available at school locations for pickup. No meals will be available on Monday, August 3.
School-based meal service begins Tuesday, August 4, at all MNPS schools, and pickup for grab-and-go meals between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day schools would normally be in session for students, which is August 4, 5 and 7 for the first week of school.
Meals are going to be delivered through bus routes and stops that normally take students to and from school.
High School pickup times are generally between 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. elementary between 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and middle school between 12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Routing information and times will be available on the Find My Bus website for families wanting to pickup meals at school bus stops.
Students enrolled at a magnet or choice school can pick up meals from their school, the school nearest them or their zoned school bus stop. Students should arrive five minutes before the scheduled time.
In order to pickup meals at stand-alone distribution sites or bus stops, parents and/or students must provide the following information:
- Student name
- School of record
- Student grade level
- Student 190-number (Student ID)
- Student birth date
Breakfast meals are available at no cost at all schools throughout the school district. Lunch is free at the 86 Community Eligible Provision (CEP) schools based on the economically disadvantaged levels of students assigned to those schools.
Schools not on the CEP list require students to either pre-purchase meals online here for $3.00 or sign up for the Free and Reduced Lunch (FRL) program. Applications are available at schools and can be found online at this link.
