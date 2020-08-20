Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is set to have a live session Thursday night to answer questions families and students may have about virtual learning. 

MNPS hopes this will help families support the students to be successful and make the transition to virtual learning easier. 

Topics during the event will include attendance and the virtual learning technology: Schoology, Teams, Flipgrid, and more.

The session will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Click here to join the online event.

