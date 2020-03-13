NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Children who rely on meals at Metro Schools are getting help.
MNPS announced a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank and handed out food boxes Thursday afternoon. The boxes contained foods such as peanut butter, macaroni and canned meat.
Madison Middle School was one of the schools on hand to give out supplies. Employees told News4 68 percent of kids are on free or reduced lunch. A mother also told News4 she counts on Metro Schools to supply meals to her daughter.
Parents who could not make it to the event can stop by Buena Vista Elementary Friday morning. Food boxes will be handed out beginning at 7:30 a.m. MNPS says parents should bring a reusable grocery bag.
