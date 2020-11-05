NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nine months after News4 interviewed an outraged mother over her son’s fourth grade class assignment to read “Let’s Make a Slave,” another mother is suing Metro Nashville Public schools.
The lawsuit against MNPS labeled an elementary school reading assignment, ‘an extraordinary despicable and inflammatory history lesson on racism and slavery...'
“Just knowing that he had to be subjected to reading something that could make him feel like he was less of who he is,” lamented Waverly-Belmont parent Kimberly Lockert back in February. She told News4 then the firing of the student-teacher who assigned the reading was not enough.
Nine months later, a mother identified as Jane Doe filed a federal lawsuit against MNPS and the supervising teacher. It alleged students were asked to read aloud from the speech, Willie Lynch’s 1700 speech, “Let’s Make a Slave,” that reads in part: 'both the horse and the black man must be broken; that is breaking them from one form of mental life to another.'
The lawsuit goes on to say Jane Doe’s child, John Doe, is black and has autism, and that ‘John Doe and his classmates were told to pretend they were actual slaves folding themselves under desks and pretending to seek freedom from slavery by being mailed away in a box.' It said at recess, other students made a game of it telling John Doe 'you are my slave.'
It went on to allege even after returning home, John Doe experienced fear, believing his family could be broken apart or set on fire.
MNPS did not immediately reply to News4’s request for comment. Attorneys for Jane Doe declined to comment.
