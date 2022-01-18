NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police along with Metro School officials are working to investigate an online threat made against a middle school on social media Monday.
According to an email sent to parents from Dr. Robinson, a student posted a threat towards Twin Rivers Middle School and disciplinary actions have begun in this situation.
Dr. Robinson, the school's principal, said that additional security would be on hand for Tuesday as a further precaution.
"The well-being and safety of our students is a top priority for our school, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the children we serve are able to learn and thrive in a welcoming culture and climate," said Robinson in the email.
With the threat being neutralized with officials, the school will not be excusing any students as a result of the threat, according to school officials.
