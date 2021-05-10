Allegations of a toxic work environment and unfair pay disparities date back to 2018 in MNPS' security department. News4 dug into the complaints.
School Board member Fran Bush said the complaints were first brought to her attention in 2020. The complaints in an assessment date obtained by New4s4 back to 2018. The grievances have been reported to human resources, but Bush said she recently learned allegations of pay and age discrimination have gotten worse.
"They make sure that our kids are safe. They make sure our buildings are safe," she said. "It baffles me that these officer complaints and grievances have not been satisfied."
Bush said veteran officers aren't getting the incremental pay they're promised, but new officers are. . "They're coming in making higher pay than officers who have tenure with us," Bush explained. Documents obtained by News4 contain the same complaints
A list of complaints compiled in a 2018 assessment cite a toxic work environment, favoritism, and racial discrimination. One complaint alleges an officer was not allowed to go to a hospital with an injury. Another said officers are "asked to do things that put us in harm's way." Another that supervisors "lead by intimidation... They want to get someone hurt to justify getting the security force armed. Everyone wonders who's next."
While most recorded feedback was negative, some employees cited not experiencing any conflict, and that there are equal opportunities for all employees.
A discussion is scheduled for Tuesday night's school board meeting. Bush plans to make a motion for the board to investigate the security department's work culture.
