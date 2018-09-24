NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Schools officials held a news conference Monday to discuss their strategies for improving the district's schools.
This comes after the announcement that 21 schools in the district have been placed on the Tennessee Department of Education's priority schools list. Schools on this list are named in the bottom 5 percent of the state.
Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph says getting those schools off the list will require going into classrooms and seeing what specific resources each school needs.
"We are disappointed, but not surprised, to see an increase of schools on the priority list. As a severely under-resourced school district, our challenges are complex and deeply rooted," said Joseph in a news release. "But, in the same sense, we have seen positive results from our methods to turn around low-performing schools, and with targeted resources and professional development in support of schools, they improve at faster rates."
Click here to read more about the school district's plans and their timeline.
