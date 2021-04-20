NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools are helping students who may have fallen behind during the pandemic with a new summer program.
The program is called Promising Scholars and, so far, has already attracted hundreds of families.
"It's virtual learning. It's hard, and I can imagine it would be hard for anybody," Chris Gordon, who is a single parent, stated.
Gordon's daughter has been a virtual learner at Whitsitt Elementary. He said he decided to enroll her in Promising Scholars to help her transition back to in-person learning.
"As a single parent, it is hard. You got to figure out how to balance time, work, family issues, and how to get her ready for the next grade," Gordon said.
Along with Gordon, more than 8,000 students applied for Promising Scholars. The summer program begins on June 7.
"We know that the pandemic has been hard for many of our students and families. There has been the presence of learning loss and students who are falling behind… and students who have been disconnected from their peers. Promising Scholars is an opportunity for students to engage with peers and teachers throughout the summer in a fun, engaging experience," Jennifer Bell, Director of Extended Learning Programs, said.
For more information on Promising Scholars, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.