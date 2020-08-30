MNPS Logo 2020
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - People are finding themselves using more and more technology amid the pandemic and Metro Nashville Public School's want to offer some support for anyone that might be having issues.

From August 31 through September 18, MNPS will be offering free in-person tech support at five different locations.

Tech assistance with be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following schools:

  • Robert Churchwell Elementary - 1625 Dr DB Todd Jr Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208

  • Glenview Elementary - 1020 Patricia Dr, Nashville, TN 37217

  • Mt. View Elementary - 3820 Murfreesboro Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

  • Tusculum Elementary - 440 McMurray Dr, Nashville, TN 37211

  • Jere Baxter Middle School - 350 Hart Ln, Nashville, TN 37207

To keep staff, students and families safe, everyone in attendance must wear a mask, get their temperature checked, maintain social distance.

