NASHVILLE (WSMV) - People are finding themselves using more and more technology amid the pandemic and Metro Nashville Public School's want to offer some support for anyone that might be having issues.
From August 31 through September 18, MNPS will be offering free in-person tech support at five different locations.
Tech assistance with be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following schools:
Robert Churchwell Elementary - 1625 Dr DB Todd Jr Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208
Glenview Elementary - 1020 Patricia Dr, Nashville, TN 37217
Mt. View Elementary - 3820 Murfreesboro Pike, Antioch, TN 37013
Tusculum Elementary - 440 McMurray Dr, Nashville, TN 37211
Jere Baxter Middle School - 350 Hart Ln, Nashville, TN 37207
To keep staff, students and families safe, everyone in attendance must wear a mask, get their temperature checked, maintain social distance.
