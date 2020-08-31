NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Starting today Metro Schools will offer in-person technical support for parents with students learning from home this semester.
MNPS will give parents tech help on a little bit of everything, whether it be issues with WiFi or the computer itself.
The support is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at several Metro Schools locations, including Robert Churchwell Elementary, Glenview Elementary, Mt. View Elementary, Tusculum Elementary and Jere Baxter Middle.
Masks will be required inside and everyone's temperature will be taken at the door.
The tech support offering follows an update to Metro's virtual learning plan, which extended the learning model until at least October 12.
The district now plans to phase-in students returning to the classroom after fall break.
