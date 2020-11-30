NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools is offering a survey for families to complete.
In September, Metro Schools offered families the opportunity to choose in-person learning or virtual learning for their students, as conditions in the community allowed for students in the classroom. Those decisions were for the entire 2020-2021 school year, with the promised option to change that decision before the start of the second semester in January.
MNPS has opened a new survey on Monday, November 30, that will close on Friday, December 4, to allow those families who want to change their decision the option to do so. If you do not wish to change your decision, no action is necessary on your part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.