NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Public School Boards says they plan to launch an investigation into the toxic work environment some board members say security officers are facing since 2018.

Metro school board member, Fran Bush, says security officers face unfair pay, favoritism, and racial discrimination. It’s an issue News4 uncovered earlier this month.

On Friday, at a school board retreat meeting, MNPS executives gave a presentation to address the problem, which Bush wasn’t satisfied with.

“We still have a lot of questions about the concerns around the security department,” says Fran Bush during Friday’s meeting.

Bush says this stems from the MNPS Executive Director, Reginald Young, who Bush says is unqualified for the position.

“I took a deep dive into why this department looks the way it does,” Bush comments.

Young was hired under previous superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph. Bush says Young lacks leadership and lied on his resume saying he was Chief of Police at Gadsden County Schools in Florida to get the job.

“I got information that solidified he definitely committed fraud on his resume and did not do the duties that they say he was responsible for,” Bush says to News4. “He was not the Chief of Police, he was not over SROs, and so that was a smoking gun.”

Metro Schools reached out and received two documents verifying Young was Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Gadsden County schools from 2003 to 2009. But a Verification of Employment, received by Bush, says that was not his role.

“It confirmed in black and white he was not the Chief of Police and he did not do emergency management while he was employed,” Bush says.