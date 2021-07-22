MNPS Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools announced on Thursday morning on Twitter that all school meals are going to be free of charge for the 2021-2022 school year. 

While the meals will be free, MNPS is still asking families who would normally qualify for free lunch to fill out applications. This is to ensure that the families are connected with other services and discounts in addition to the free meals.

Those interested in additional services and discounts can fill out applications online

