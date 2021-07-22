NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools announced on Thursday morning on Twitter that all school meals are going to be free of charge for the 2021-2022 school year.
While the meals will be free, MNPS is still asking families who would normally qualify for free lunch to fill out applications. This is to ensure that the families are connected with other services and discounts in addition to the free meals.
School Meals are free of charge this school year.— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) July 22, 2021
➡️ However, families who qualify for free and reduced meals should fill out applications anyway.
Why? The information connects families to other services and discounts. pic.twitter.com/L3jHrOVOks
Those interested in additional services and discounts can fill out applications online.
