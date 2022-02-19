NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools held a job fair Saturday in the hopes of filling various roles throughout the district.
There's an ongoing effort to fill the gap in the teacher shortage nationwide. As a result, Metro Nashville Public Schools are looking to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district held a job fair on the campus of Lipscomb University Saturday morning.
"We need teachers in all areas, primarily those in those high needs areas, including math, science, ELL, special education, and world languages. However, we will turn away no opportunity for teachers in all areas," said Amber Tyus, with MNPS Human Resources Division.
Metro Nashville Public Schools offers the highest educator pay in the state for teachers. The arena was filled with MNPS employees seated at tables representing their prospective schools. In addition, several attendees went around the arena talking with educators and sharing their job experiences.
"If you are a certificated candidate eligible for being licensed in Tennessee and looking for an opportunity in the highest paying district in the state of Tennessee, then Metro Nashville is the place for you," said Tyus.
Sarah Grimm attended Saturday's fair in hopes to jumpstart her public education career months before graduating from MTSU. Grimm says she's excited about passionately working in public education, especially since there are many teacher shortages across school districts nationwide.
"There are a lot of teachers that are needed and support staff too. I'm looking for a paraprofessional job, so that's a need too," said Grimm.
Others like Ashley Haynes, who's taught for more than 20 years, say the pandemic jolted the education system, which she hopes will eventually get back on track. She's a former MNPS employee who's ready to work for the district again.
"It's unfortunate that we have so many vacancies. I'm hoping that more teachers and graduates will come back to make this education department as good as it really can be," said Haynes.
MNPS hires on average 600 to 800 hundred candidates a year. The district is also in need of permanent and part-time substitute teachers.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.