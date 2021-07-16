NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro schools will be back in session in less than a month.
Before that happens, parents need to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations. To help families, the district has been hosting events at schools.
“It's all about access,” Kacee Carter, a parent said. Kacee Carter’s son, Patrick, is going into the 7th grade. He got caught up on all his immunizations before heading back to the classroom. Patrick even got a COVID-19 shot while he was at McMurray Middle School on Friday.
“I think it's important for the health of our family and the community. I've trusted in science my whole life,” Carter said.
MNPS partnered with Neighborhood Health and Metro Health. They’re hosting middle school immunizations and Covid vaccine events at schools. “We're making vaccines accessible to working Nashville families,” Brian Haile, CEO of Neighborhood Health said.
The nonprofit is helping rising 7th graders get the shots they need. Haile said many children fell behind getting immunizations last year.
“It's unclear sometimes which vaccines which kids might need, understandable, we're going to make that easier for you,” Haile said.
Nashville has its own health department and operates separately from the state.
News4 obtained a situation report from the state health department after the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus. She was the state’s top vaccine official.
In the report, it said:
- per Dr. Piercey we may not hold any immunization events in or on school property.
- We also may not hold COVID-19 vaccine events at organizations whose clientele are solely children/adolescents.
“Extremely disappointed. A little heartbroken too because these are our children,” Carter said.
For Carter, she said she’s grateful Nashville is not following suit with the state.
“As a member of my community, I want to send my child vaccinated and prepared for whatever may be at school,” Carter said.
The state health department has said “that information and access to vaccinations for children through state health departments continues and there has been no disruption to these services.”
MNPS will be holding more events next week that will go from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
