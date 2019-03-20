NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph will be delivering his State of Schools address on Wednesday.
Joseph will showcase the school district's accomplishments over the past year and share his budget priorities for 2020, some of which include:
- Cost-of-living adjustments for staff - $15 million
- Hourly rate increase for bus drivers and monitors - $2.12 million
- Textbooks - $2.75 million
- Pre-kindergarten preservation - $1.41 million
- HR and finance systems upgrades - $1.49 million
Click here to read all of the details about the MNPS budget.
The address will begin at 10 a.m. at Stratford STEM Magnet High School.
You'll be able to watch a live stream of the State of Schools address on the News4 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.