NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph laid out his budget priorities during his State of the Schools address on Wednesday.
Joseph is pushing for a cost-of-living increase for employees and more funding for pre-K programs.
The school system is also looking to make upgrades to infrastructure and ways to bring in new, highly-qualified teachers, which is something they've struggled with in recent years.
Below is a list of some budget priorities:
- Cost-of-living adjustments for staff - $15 million
- Hourly rate increase for bus drivers and monitors - $2.12 million
- Textbooks - $2.75 million
- Pre-kindergarten preservation - $1.41 million
- HR and finance systems upgrades - $1.49 million
Joseph said the grant that funds Metro's pre-kindergarten program is set to expire in December 2018.
"Pre-K is essential. All the research shows that a high-quality pre-K program has an impact on a child from pre-K through 12th grade. We know we have a high-quality program now. We want to keep that high-quality program with putting our local dollars to it because we're losing grant monies. Hopefully, over time, we'll continue to expand on our program because it's really important," Joseph said.
Click here to read all of the details about the MNPS budget.
