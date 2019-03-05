NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph is opening up about a recent evaluation by the school board.
Joseph says this is a mid-year check to see how things are going.
It consists of two parts: the school board evaluation and Joseph's personal evaluation.
In ensuring that all students are achieving academic growth in reading math, the board gave him a 1.7 out of 5. Joseph gave himself a 2.
When it comes to employee morale and satisfaction increasing, the board gave Joseph a 2. He gave himself a 3.
Joseph told News4 he knows there's room to improve.
"I think the areas where we've been able to resource and focus on, we're getting results. The areas where we have not been able to resource towards or focus on, we're stagnant. And as a collective board and administration, we'll come together, and we'll do what's right for our kids," Joseph said.
News4 will be at the meeting Tuesday night when Joseph presents his budget to the school board. Stay with us for updates.
