1600 Metro elementary school students have returned to in person learning.
Already, because of Covid exposures that occurred both inside and outside of schools, hundreds of students are having to quarantine.
Mason Bellamy is the Chief of Academcs in Schools for the Metro Nashville School District.
He said the district is having to figure out how to give kids the best education possible while keeping them safe.
"You normally want kids face to face so they can collaborate and talk and learn from one another. That's how you learn best and obviously in this space you don't want kids face to face," said Bellamy.
The district knew quarantines were inevitable.
Some kids, who had returned to in person learning, are now having to stay home.
"And in that case, you need to be able to flip a virtual switch, if you will," said Bellomy.
Officials said, instead of kids returning to two weeks worth of missed school work, teachers are able to push school work and pre-recorded lessons through Schoology.
"You're at home learning. You're having all of your resources being pushed to you and we're doing what we call asynchronous teaching, and that's just a fancy word for, 'it was recorded live, but you're not participating live," said Bellomy.
When students return, the plan is to have teachers work with them to figure out what they may have missed.
"There's definitely different work. There's definitely additional burdens on both
the teachers, the principals and the parents, but hopefully we're all getting better at using the resources that are at our finger tips, and that we're able to push them out starting the new normal for this year," said Bellomy.
As for how it's going so far, it's hard to say.
Elementary students who have had to quarantine will just start to be returning to school this week.
So parents, Bellamy said, they want to hear about your experiences.
"Parents that have gone through this, please reach out to your school, please reach out through your board members, through email addresses,
and we would like to know how that process worked for you, how we might make it better," said Bellamy. "And as we deal with it more and more, we'll get better and better."
For MNPS tech support call (615) 269-5956 or visit https://www.mnps.org/tech-support
For nutrition services visit https://www.mnps.org/nutrition
For social and emotional support visit https://www.mnps.org/family-support
You can also call the district's family information center at 615-259-INFO.
