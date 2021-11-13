NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The school bus driver shortage is causing problems for families in Nashville.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools sent an email to parents. It stated that "due to the continued shortage, there will be some delays in picking up and dropping off students."

Pull Quote All students who rely on MNPS transportation will be picked up. We are piloting some alternative solutions to ensure all students are picked up, but this may involve different buses or drivers than you may normally be used to. As all routes are different, our transportation team will work to communicate changes to schedules or delays to schools so that they can be communicated out to families.

Metro Schools officials said they're coming up with alternative solutions, which could mean different bus drivers on your child's route. The district also encouraged parents to drive their students to school or to carpool.

Pull Quote MNPS, along with all districts, has experienced school bus driver shortages this school year. We will continue to explore and implement all opportunities and strategies to improve driver attendance and expand our pool of drivers so students are picked up and dropped off on time and we can limit disruptions to the learning environment.

Schools nationwide are dealing with bus driver shortages amid the pandemic.