NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The school bus driver shortage is causing problems for families in Nashville.
On Friday, the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools sent an email to parents. It stated that "due to the continued shortage, there will be some delays in picking up and dropping off students."
Metro Schools officials said they're coming up with alternative solutions, which could mean different bus drivers on your child's route. The district also encouraged parents to drive their students to school or to carpool.
Schools nationwide are dealing with bus driver shortages amid the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.