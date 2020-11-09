NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools reports 52 staff members and 37 students in total have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new report released shows data from November 02 through November 08.
According to the stats, 214 staff have quarantined or isolated while 770 students have quarantined or isolated. These numbers include both virtual and in-person cases.
For the total list of schools and its positive tests and quarantines, click on the PDF below:
This report is part of a weekly MNPS COVID-19 update.
