NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – If Nashville’s COVID-19 metrics don’t improve by Thanksgiving, Dr. Adrienne Battle says that all Metro students could return to virtual learning.
“Just like many of you, I am seeing the daily case counts and becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the direction we are headed with the virus,” Dr. Battle wrote. “In looking at those daily numbers, I’m also looking at four categories in the Metro dashboard for community spread: transmission rate, positivity rate, cases per 100,000 residents, and 14-day new case trend. As of today, three of four categories are in the red, and the positivity rate, while green, is still higher than we would like to see.”
MNPS began reopening schools in September, but after key metric numbers declined, they paused all reopening plans.
MNPS says that Dr. battle plans to make a final decision by Tuesday, November 24th which is the last day before Thanksgiving break.
The district also warns that schools could close before Thanksgiving if the COVID-19 numbers get worse.
