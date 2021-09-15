NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville schools are experiencing a nurse shortage as Covid-19 numbers rise in Tennessee. Right now, 37 Metro Schools do not have a full-time nurse. Some nurses are splitting time between schools, and families are understandably concerned.

Nurses are needed, perhaps now more than ever especially for children who are too young to get a vaccine, and yet at the latest school board meeting, MNPS director Dr. Adrienne Battle said there aren't enough to go around.

"I mean particularly now with the pandemic going on and these unvaccinated kids in school, yeah, it's distressing," parent George Teren said.

They're also frustrated since, these days, the nurse shortage isn't the only one affecting students. There also aren't enough bus drivers or substitute teachers. "Yeah, it's rough all the way around," parent Tony Hopkins said.

Dr. Battle said they are doing their best to recruit. Until then, parents are having to do what they've already been doing over past year. "I mean, the kids are the most vulnerable part of our population right now and they have no control over their destiny. They can't get vaccinated," Teren said.

MNPS needs 18 nurses to fill the schools so that every school will have a full-time nurse. Along with that, they are working to hire four additional nurses as a second nurse in four larger high schools.

They also want 10 for their floating pool, so the district is looking to hire a total of 32 nurses.