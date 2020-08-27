NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several Metro head coaches are speaking out about their canceled season.
Coaches met at a church in North Nashville to make their voices heard; this comes after MNPS announced schools would not be allowed to play sports during the fall semester.
Hillsboro, John Overton, Cane Ridge, East and several other high schools had coaches at the meeting, where their voiced their opinions on why they believe their student-athletes should play this season.
Coaches say students have an opportunity to get an education because of sports, but they won't get that chance if they don't play. Coaches also claim student-athletes and staff are staying safe during the pandemic, so practicing each day is not an issue.
Coaches and parents from private schools were also in attendance to show their support.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.