NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville School District bus was involved in a deadly crash Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike.
Metro schools confirmed an exceptional needs bus was hit by an SUV with one student and a monitor on board.
The deceased person was in the SUV, but it is not known if he/she were alone in the vehicle.
The student has been picked up but the driver and monitor have been transported to a nearby hospital.
News4 will update the story as information is made available.
