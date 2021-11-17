NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Public Schools exceptional needs bus was involved in a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike.
Metro schools confirmed that an exceptional needs bus was going to the Cora Howe campus when it collided with an SUV.
Metro Police say the SUV crossed into the bus's lane, causing a head-on collision and the driver's death.
There was a 15-year-old student on the bus. Police said the student was not hurt and had been picked up by their parents. Still, the bus driver and monitor have been transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Elm Hill Pike remained closed to traffic at 8:30 a.m.
An exceptional needs bus was hit by an SUV Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of the driver of the SUV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.