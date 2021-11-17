NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Public Schools exceptional needs bus was involved in a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike.

Metro schools confirmed that an exceptional needs bus was going to the Cora Howe campus when it collided with an SUV.

Metro Police say the SUV crossed into the bus's lane, causing a head-on collision and the driver's death.

There was a 15-year-old student on the bus. Police said the student was not hurt and had been picked up by their parents. Still, the bus driver and monitor have been transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Elm Hill Pike remained closed to traffic at 8:30 a.m.