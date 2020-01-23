ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A school bus driver with Metro Nashville Public Schools has been placed on paid administrative leave after shoving a student off a school bus.
Video shows the driver shoving a student off the bus at Antioch High School. MNPS is aware of the matter and has placed the bus driver on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
