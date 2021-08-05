NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Face mask requirements are coming back to Metro Nashville Public Schools after the Metro Nashville Board of Education approved the mandate in a specially-called on Thursday.

The school board met in the morning and voted 8-1 to put a mask mandate in place effect on Friday, August 6. This vote is consistent with Mayor Cooper's Executive Order 21 that was announced on Wednesday.

Cooper's order states that masks are required in all Metro buildings, whether the person is vaccinated or unvaccinated. This applies to both Metro employees and members of the public entering the buildings.

A statement by the Vice-Chair Rachael Anne Elrod, who made the motion, reads:

I move that MNPS adopt a universal mask policy, and that all persons indoors and on MNPS buses be required to wear a cloth face covering or mask, effective Friday, August 6, 2021. The Director of Schools is given discretion to design and implement alternatives to this directive, in order to appropriately meet the needs of MNPS students, employees, or members of the public, while providing reasonable access to educational services and government facilities and services.

Elrod and the Board will reportedly reassess the mask requirement with guidance from the Health Department and when the Metro Governor issued mask requirements end.