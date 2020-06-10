NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dr. Adrienne Battle is reorganizing Metro Nashville Public Schools' leadership structure with a plan to save $1 million in next year's budget, as well as to make school operations more effective.
Chief of Student Support Services:
In a press release, Dr. Michelle Springer has been chosen to serve as Chief of Student Support Services. In this position, which has been vacant since 2019, Dr. Springer will oversee departments and divisions related to school counseling, Community Achieves, social services, social-emotional learning and school discipline, among others.
Dr. Springer has 20 years of experience in education and has served MNPS in many roles, such as a teacher, special education coach, instructional facilitator, assistant principal, principal and principal supervisor.
“In order to be effective educators, we must work to meet all the needs of our students in the classroom and beyond,” Dr. Springer said. “I’m looking forward to working with our departments and schools to continue expanding and improving our student supports to meet the unique needs of every child and improve the learning environment here at MNPS.”
Executive Officer - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:
Ashford R. Hughes will serve will serve as Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
Hughes will be responsible for designing and implementing initiatives and policies addressing academic, social and emotional needs of many diverse populations served by the school district.
He will work to strengthen the district's partnerships with a broad group of organizations and people who serve diverse student groups within MNPS and across Davidson County.
Hughes will also oversee the strategy, design and implementation of the school choice process while monitoring equity and inclusion efforts, and will also serve as a liaison to local and state stakeholders who are focused on diversity and equity.
Hughes is a graduate of Tennessee State University and is the co-founder of the Nashville division of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an initiative launched by former President Barack Obama in 2004. The initiative was launched to address constant opportunity gaps for boys and young men of color and to ensure all youth the ability to reach their full potential.
“As the father of an MNPS student, I have a personal investment in working with staff, partners, and families to ensure we are intentional in providing equitable outcomes and opportunities for all the children of Nashville,” Hughes said. “I look forward to bringing my experience with the Mayor’s Office and in advocating for our youth to this role in MNPS, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve with Dr. Battle and execute on her vision for a diverse and inclusive culture at every level of our district.”
Executive Officer – Strategic Federal, State and Philanthropic Investments:
Dr. Keri Randolph will assume the role of Executive Officer - Strategic Federal, State and Philanthropic Investments. Dr. Randolph will be leading a unified plan looking to secure more resources supporting the strategic plan to increase student achievement.
Previously, Dr. Randolph was the Assistant Superintendent of Innovation at the Hamilton County Department of Education and also served as Vice President of Learning at the Public Education Foundation in Chattanooga. She recently earned a Doctor of Educational Leadership degree from Harvard University and was also a school science teacher for 10 years in North Carolina.
“At a time when financial resources are scarce, we must look for every opportunity to partner with funding agencies to sustain or improve the innovative services offered by Metro Schools,” Randolph said. “I’m excited to be joining the Nashville community and look forward to working with Dr. Battle and the team at MNPS to support their work to improve the outcomes and lives of students.”
Schools and Academics:
MNPS is still in the hiring process for Chief of Schools & Academics (CSA); the position combines the role of Chief Academic Officer and four Associate Superintendents into one position.
This position oversees the academic and learning programs of MNPS, including curriculum and instruction, exceptional education, English learners, athletics and career and technical education.
The position will also be responsible for overseeing all district-run schools in MNPS except for those schools under the supervision of the Office of School Innovation. The CSA supervises 12 executive directors who work daily with principals to support and advise improvement for academic outcomes and workplace cultures.
As part of the reorganization process, Dr. Battle announced the following individuals will fill these executive director positions for the 2020-21 school year:
- Steve Ball, Executive Director, Early Learning Centers and Elementary Support
- Dr. Carl Carter, Executive Director, High Schools, South
- Dr. Celia Conley, Executive Director, Middle Schools, North
- Dr. Lendozia Edwards, Executive Director, Schools of Innovation, Middle
- Dr. Felicia Everson-Tuggle, Executive Director, Middle School Support and Principal Development
- Dr. Karen Gallman, Executive Director, Montessori, Elementary Support, Principal Development
- Dr. Natalyn Gibbs, Executive Director, Elementary Schools, Northwest
- Dr. Craig Hammond, Executive Director, Middle Schools, South
- Chad High, Executive Director, Elementary Schools, Southwest
- Dr. David Kovach, Executive Director, Elementary Schools, Northeast
- Shawn Lawrence, Executive Director, Elementary Schools, Southeast
- Renita Forbes Perry, Executive Director, Schools of Innovation, Elementary
- Dr. Chaerea “Chae” Snorten, Executive Director, Schools of Innovation, High Schools and Support
- Dr. Schunn Turner, Executive Director, High Schools, North
- Dr. James Witty, Executive Director, Non-traditional Schools, High School Support
A short bio for each executive director can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.