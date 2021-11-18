NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – New COVID-19 protocols are going into place in county schools after Governor Bill Lee signed the omnibus bill into law.

The most significant change is quarantine requirements for students who come in close contact with a person who’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The Metropolitan Nashville Public School board (MNPS) said they are no longer authorized to set quarantine rules for COVID-19. That means any student who is identified as close contact with someone who tests positive will be notified of best practices but not required to quarantine.

Metro Schools makes changes to Covid-19 policies NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Wednesday there will be several changes to their Covid-19 policies as a result…

Students who test positive, however, will still need to be out of school for 10 days upon the onset of symptoms.

Masks will continue in MNPS. However, in the new law, system-wide mask mandates are no longer allowed, and a school principal must request in writing to the school board that a mask mandate is put in place. Implementing a mask mandate out of this statute could mean state funds can be withheld.

TN governor signs bill that limits COVID-19 mandates The governor has signed the sweeping COVID-19 legislation passed during a special session last month.

However, MNPS said their mask requirement will continue to be in effect until issues related to compliance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) are settled in federal court.

Doctors still say vaccines are the best tool to prevent hospitalizations and death from the virus. Children ages five and up are now eligible.

MNPS has been partnering with Metro Health to hold vaccine clinics at their high schools. The following clinics are tomorrow from 3 to 630 p.m. at Whites Creek High School and Hillwood High School.