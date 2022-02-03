NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s Partners In Care will present their second-quarter results on Thursday.

The program helps police officers struggling with mental health, and the meeting is, essentially, a report card. It will show if the program is working and what areas need improvement.

The Metro Nashville Police Department launched Partners In Care in June 2021. The program places mental health therapists in police cars with MNPD officers. Both the North and Hermitage precincts have been utilizing the program.

The program was approved for a one-year pilot and received more than $560,000 in allocated federal funds during the pandemic.

Metro Police plans to expand the program to their downtown Central precinct, as well as the Midtown Hills precinct.

Members of the public can join today’s virtual meeting by clicking here. Others can call and listen in at this number: 415-655-0002 and enter code 2493 031 3030#. When prompted, press # to indicate you are an attendee.

The discussion started at 9 a.m. and News 4 will have a story on the meeting starting at 4 p.m.