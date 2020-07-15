 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued no citations and gave 494 verbal warnings as officers began enforcing the mask mandate downtown.

The Mayor's office provided updated numbers on Thursday morning for the first day of enforcement. Officers also gave out 70 educational forms and 79 masks to those in the homeless community.

Police say officers working the dayshift (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) on Broadway issued zero citations, 170 verbal warnings and handed out 37 educational forms.

Many people the officers met with were tourists who were unaware of the mask mandate. 

The MNPD says it urges all Nashville residents and visitors to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and frequently washing/sanitizing hands. 

