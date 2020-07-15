NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued no citations and gave 170 verbal warnings as officers began enforcing the mask mandate downtown.
Police say officers working the dayshift (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) on Broadway issued zero citations, 170 verbal warnings and handed out 37 educational forms.
Many people the officers met with were tourists who were unaware of the mask mandate.
The MNPD says it urges all Nashville residents and visitors to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and frequently washing/sanitizing hands.
