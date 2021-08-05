NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - North Precinct detectives with the MNPD are trying to identify the gunman who robbed the Walgreens at 1330 Clarksville Pike on July 21st.
Police said the suspect told a clerk at Walgreens to back away from the register and then reached in and took the money out of the register.
Police added the suspect may have fled in a silver Dodge Charger with aftermarket wheels.
Law enforcement is asking anyone who recognizes the gunman in the surveillance photos to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
