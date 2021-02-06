Metro Police are working to identify a man wanted for questioning in the Oct. 3rd, 2019, murder of Elmer Allen Rea. Metro PD previously identified Rea as the victim in a release last October.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man shot and killed in the parking lot of InTown Suites.
The homicide happened in the rear parking lot of the InTown Suites located at 665 Myatt Drive.
Rea was walking in the rear parking lot when a black four-door sedan, that is believed to be a Hyundai, pulled up. A gunman, who was initially inside the car, appeared to have a brief verbal interaction with Rea prior to getting out and shooting him.
Anyone recognizing the man from the video surveillance clip linked below is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
