NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police arrested two teens Tuesday who made online threats against Intrepid Academy.
South Precinct Officer Patrick Martin and Intrepid Academy school administrators said their investigation led to the arrest of two male academy students, ages 13 and 14.
Police said the first threats posted on Sunday led to the academy’s closure on Monday. The 14-year-old admitted to school officials that he made the posts, police said. In addition, the 13-year-old admitted to having login credentials and being in control of one of the social media accounts, police said.
The teens were both issued citations for the threat of mass violence toward a school, police said.
MNPD reminded the community that threats to special events, schools and businesses are taken very seriously and those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted.
