NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville officials are currently looking into a shooting that took place in North Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
Officers on the scene said around 4:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of 25th Ave N, a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times.
Officials said the man was transported to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities identified two suspects that fled on foot towards Cowan St.
Police are continuing the investigation into the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you as we receive information.
