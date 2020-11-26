NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - MNPD confirms that two adults are dead in an Antioch Shooting on Rice Hill Circle. It happened around 6:30 Thanksgiving night.
The suspect is not in custody.
Stay with NEWS4 as more information becomes available.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - MNPD confirms that two adults are dead in an Antioch Shooting on Rice Hill Circle. It happened around 6:30 Thanksgiving night.
The suspect is not in custody.
Stay with NEWS4 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.