Metro Police Department to prohibit use of chokeholds

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced officers issued 16 citations and over 1,900 warnings while enforcing the city's mask mandate Saturday night.

Police also said Los Paisanos on Antioch Pike and The Rusty Nail on Andrew Jackson Way were cited for operating in violation of orders from the health department. 

Previously, the department issued nine citations to people, made one mask-related arrest and gave over 1,000 warnings while enforcing the city's mask mandate Friday night.

This includes areas such as Broadway, Demonbreun Street and the Gulch. 

