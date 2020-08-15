NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced officers issued 16 citations and over 1,900 warnings while enforcing the city's mask mandate Saturday night.
Police also said Los Paisanos on Antioch Pike and The Rusty Nail on Andrew Jackson Way were cited for operating in violation of orders from the health department.
Previously, the department issued nine citations to people, made one mask-related arrest and gave over 1,000 warnings while enforcing the city's mask mandate Friday night.
This includes areas such as Broadway, Demonbreun Street and the Gulch.
Officers Sat night enforcing the mask requirement gave more than 1,900 warnings & issued 16 citations. Also, Los Paisanos on Antioch Pk & The Rusty Nail on Andrew Jackson Way were cited for operating in violation of Health Dept orders. https://t.co/1Ue9aZi7KJ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 16, 2020
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.