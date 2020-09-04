NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers will be establishing a sobriety checkpoint beginning in the late afternoon/early evening hours on Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day) on Bell Road in the Hermitage Precinct.
The DUI Unit will staff the checkpoint along with any extra-duty officers. The extra-duty officers are working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Police say in 2019, 41 percent of fatal crashes in Davidson County involved impairment. The police department responded to over 800 crashes involving alcohol impairment with over 500 injuries as a result.
