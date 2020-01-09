Tierra Foxx
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A third former Davidson County Detention Center employee has been charged in connection to the escape of four teens on Nov. 30.

Police say 28-year-old Tierra Foxx has been charged with facilitating by recklessness. Foxx worked for Youth Opportunity Investments at the time and asked a master control operator to send an elevator with the teens on it to the basement. 

Police determined the Foxx's actions were significant contributing factors to the teens' escape. The last teen was captured Dec. 12.

Foxx surrendered to authorities on the outstanding warrant on Wednesday.  

 

